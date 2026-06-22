Railway Protection Force (RPF) Seizes Beer Consignment, Arrests Man at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized a large quantity of beer from Guwahati Railway Station and arrested a man during a special operation conducted ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.

The RPF team intercepted a youth near the parcel gate after finding his movements suspicious. During the search, officials recovered 264 bottles of Kingfisher beer concealed inside bags. The value of the seized liquor was estimated at more than Rs 29,000. The accused was identified as Naresh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Bihar. During interrogation, he reportedly told officials that he had purchased the beer from the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati. Sources said the accused had allegedly planned to transport the consignment to Bihar for sale at a higher price. Following the seizure, the RPF handed over the accused to the Excise Department for necessary legal action. Further investigation into the matter remained underway.

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