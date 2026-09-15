RPF Busts Railway Cable Theft Network Near Kamakhya, Maligaon; Rs 9.62 Lakh Cables Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has uncovered a suspected network involved in the theft of railway electrical cables from areas near Kamakhya railway station and Maligaon, recovering stolen materials and arresting several people in connection with the case.

Acting on information on September 3, RPF personnel detained a mini truck and a hydra vehicle near Hanuman Mandir, close to KV School, Maligaon, along with three people. During questioning, they allegedly admitted that they had entered railway premises to steal electrical cables stacked near the site.

The investigation subsequently revealed that two drums of railway electrical cables had allegedly been loaded onto another truck near the Gurudwara close to Kamakhya railway station on August 7 and taken to a house in Hajo. RPF later traced the truck driver, Biju Roy, who was detained and questioned. A search was conducted at the house with the assistance of Hajo police, but the occupant was absent and no railway cable was recovered.

Following a complaint from the railway electrical department, RPF registered a case under Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act and Section 147 of the Railways Act on September 4. The stolen materials included LT and 11KV electrical cables, with the total estimated value put at Rs 9.62 lakh.

RPF subsequently arrested Baharul Ali, Tohidur Rahman, Md Majnur Ali and Biju Roy in connection with the case and seized the truck and hydra vehicle.

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