RPF conducts 15 operations across NFR, rescues 11 and seizes contraband

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted 15 operations across its jurisdiction on July 28 and 29, rescuing vulnerable persons, detecting crimes, seizing contraband and protecting railway property.

RPF personnel saved the life of an elderly woman travelling on Train No. 15701 at Purnea Railway Station and provided medical assistance to an ailing passenger on Train No. 15743 at Gangarampur Railway Station, ensuring both received timely hospital treatment.

The force recovered 200 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup worth about Rs 44,000 from an unclaimed consignment at Rangiya Railway Station and seized 119 bottles of illicit liquor worth around Rs 28,000 in separate operations at Barsoi, New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj railway stations. The seized items were handed over to the Excise and Police authorities.

RPF also apprehended six offenders, including five accused in theft-related cases and one railway ticket tout, recovering five stolen mobile phones worth about Rs 72,000 and railway tickets valued at around Rs 5,000.

During the operations, RPF rescued 11 vulnerable persons, including 10 minors and a destitute woman, from Tangla, Barpeta Road, Guwahati, Kishanganj and New Jalpaiguri railway stations. The minors were handed over to their families or child welfare authorities, while the woman was reunited with her elder brother.

An anti-encroachment drive at Katihar Railway Station removed unauthorised structures from railway land. The total value of recoveries during the two-day operation was estimated at around Rs 1.50 lakh, a press release said.

Also Read: Guwahati: Railway Protection Force solves Rail Madad Mobile Theft Case, Nabs 3