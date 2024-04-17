RPF continues action against contraband at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) team posted at the Guwahati Railway Station continues its strict action against the smuggling of contraband substances. In the first two months of 2024, they have detected a total of five cases.

In the month of January, RPF Post Guwahati Railway Station detected 3 cases worth Rs 1,96,534; in February, they detected 2 cases with contraband worth Rs 28,470. In the year 2023, 41 cases were detected, leading to the arrest of 16 people. In 2022, 33 cases with contraband worth Rs 11,06,97,056 were detected, with the arrest of 16 persons, and in 2021, 15 cases were detected with contraband worth Rs 2,86,03,000, with the arrest of 6 persons.

