RPF Detains 11 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals in Guwahati Over Alleged Illegal Entry

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a special operation at Guwahati Railway Station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals before they could board a train bound for Tambaram, Chennai. Preliminary investigation suggests that the group allegedly entered India illegally without valid travel documents. Authorities suspect they crossed into Indian territory through the Tura border in Meghalaya with the assistance of a broker operating from Bangladesh.

The RPF is conducting detailed interrogation to verify the identities of the detained individuals, trace their travel route, and examine the authenticity of the documents recovered from them. Meanwhile, an investigative team has launched a probe to uncover the cross-border and inter-state network allegedly involved in facilitating illegal infiltration. Efforts are underway to identify the brokers and other individuals linked to the operation.

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