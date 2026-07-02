Guwahati Police Arrest 14 Suspected Thieves, Bust Mobile Theft Racket and Recover Stolen Goods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested 14 alleged thieves in separate operations carried out by Pan Bazar and Fatasil Ambari police stations, recovering stolen property including mobile phones, air-conditioner equipment and copper pipes. As part of an ongoing drive against anti-social activities, a team from Pan Bazar Police Station apprehended 11 suspected thieves. During the operation, officers recovered an outdoor unit of an air-conditioner, stolen AC pipes and several mobile handsets believed to have been stolen from different parts of the city. The recovered items were seized, and legal proceedings were initiated against the accused. In another breakthrough, a team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station dismantled a mobile phone theft racket with the arrest of Dip Ray, Sambhu Karmakar and Bablu Kanta Dey. Police recovered 11 stolen mobile phones from their possession during the operation. The accused were taken into custody, and police initiated legal action while continuing the investigation to ascertain their involvement in other theft cases and identify any additional members of the network.

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