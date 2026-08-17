RPF Nabs Two Suspected Mobile Thieves at Guwahati Railway Station, Recovers Stolen Phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel apprehended two suspected theft offenders at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday and recovered two stolen mobile phones worth around Rs 30,000. The officers and staff of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) and RPF/Guwahati apprehended the duo at Platform No. 2. The accused were identified as Mogul Hussain, 38, of Nagaon district, and Shivanand Biswas, 24, of Dhemaji district. During interrogation, both allegedly confessed to stealing the Realme and Vivo smartphones from an unidentified railway passenger at Platform No. 2. According to a CCTNS check, Biswas was previously arrested in connection with a case registered at GRPS/Guwahati in February 2025. The duo and the recovered mobile phones were handed over to the Officer-in-Charge of GRP/Guwahati for further legal action.

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