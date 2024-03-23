Tripura: BJP Forms 13-Member Committee for By-Election, Led by Transport Minister

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has formed a 13-member committee to manage the upcoming by-election in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

The committee is led by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The BJP has chosen Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder as its candidate for the upcoming Ramnagar assembly by-elections.

The seat remained vacant after veteran BJP MLA Surajit Dutta passed away in December last year. The voting for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on April 19.

An order, signed by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, read that the 13-member election management committee will be led by minister Sushanta Chowdhury as the Convener. The other members will act as Co-convener.