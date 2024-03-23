Tripura: BJP Forms 13-Member Committee for By-Election, Led by Transport Minister

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has formed a 13-member committee to manage the upcoming by-election in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.
The committee is led by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.
The BJP has chosen Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder as its candidate for the upcoming Ramnagar assembly by-elections.
The seat remained vacant after veteran BJP MLA Surajit Dutta passed away in December last year. The voting for the by-elections is scheduled to take place on April 19.
An order, signed by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, read that the 13-member election management committee will be led by minister Sushanta Chowdhury as the Convener. The other members will act as Co-convener.
The other 12 members are Abhijit Moulick, Abhijit Deb, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, Samar Roy, Santosh Saha, Amal Choudhury, Devid Debbarma, Bhaswati Debbarma, Prithiraj Debbarma, Subha Rani Debbarma, Jasim Uddin, and Abhishek Datta.
Meanwhile, ahead of the Lok Sabha Election, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Shah inaugurated the BJP election office in Agartala on Friday.
During the inauguration, the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency candidate Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya and several other MLAs were present.
“It's a tradition of the BJP party that we build an election office every time. We centrally inaugurated our election office this year as well by performing puja. This office will be used for election purposes and our main office is still there. State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya and West Tripura Lok Sabha Election Candidate Biplab Kumar Deb were also present,” the CM added.
A day ahead of this Manik Saha carried out a door-to-door campaign and said that the faith and confidence of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure more than 400 seats this time in the upcoming general polls.
CM Saha also emphasized that PM Modi always thinks about the people and works for overall development. During the Jan Sampark, CM Saha also highlighted the development work that PM Modi has done for the welfare of the people and the country.
