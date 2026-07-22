RPF provides timely medical aid to ailing passengers at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) provided prompt medical assistance to two ailing passengers at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station on July 17. A female passenger travelling on Train No. 15607 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Silchar Aronai Express was shifted by ambulance to the Railway Hospital at New Jalpaiguri before being referred to a higher medical facility for specialised treatment. On the same day, another passenger travelling on Train No. 13174 Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express also received immediate medical assistance and was taken to the Railway Hospital at New Jalpaiguri for treatment. According to the NFR, the RPF provided medical assistance to 12 passengers across the zone in June 2026 and to seven more passengers in July up to date. The railway said the RPF continued to work with railway medical authorities and other departments to ensure prompt response to medical emergencies and passenger safety, a press release said.

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