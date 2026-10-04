RPI(A) Assam Celebrates 69th Foundation Day, Reaffirms Ambedkar's Vision

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) observed the party’s 69th Foundation Day at Ambedkar Chowk, Chabipul, Guwahati, on Saturday.

The programme paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar and recalled the principles associated with the establishment of the Republican Party of India in 1957. It was held under the guidance of RPI(A) national president and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, whose message on strengthening the party’s organisation in the Northeast was read out at the event. RPI(A) state working president Hirak Jyoti Bora and youth president Sailen Das led the programme. National secretary in-charge Northeast India Vinod Nikalje and Northeast India secretary Jiban Baruah also attended.

Party leaders highlighted the organisation’s focus on social justice, reservation and economic empowerment and called for carrying forward Dr Ambedkar’s message of “Educate, Organise and Agitate”.

Party workers, Ambedkarite supporters and local residents participated in the programme and raised “Jai Bhim” slogans. The programme concluded with a pledge to expand the party’s organisational presence across Assam.

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