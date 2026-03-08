Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Award programme honoured over 6,009 students in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Award Programme was inaugurated at the Sukanta Academy Auditorium in Agartala by Minister of the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, Sudhangshu Das. The programme was also attended by the Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, and Mina Rani Sarkar as Special Guests. This year, a total of 6,009 students from across Tripura have been recognized under the Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Award Scheme, with 1,817 students from the West Tripura district being felicitated at a grand ceremony held at the Sukanta Academy Auditorium on Thursday.

Organized by the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, the programme honours meritorious students from Classes VI to IX, as well as those who passed the 2025 Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in first division. Students securing first to tenth rank across the state were also recognized for their academic excellence. As part of the awards, four outstanding students received gold medals, along with cheques worth Rs 25,000 each and certificates. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to encourage students’ academic progress. According to the department, students of Classes VI to VIII receive Rs 400, Class IX students receive Rs 700, and students of Classes X to XII receive Rs 1,500 as support.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sudhangshu Das said that “the primary goal of this initiative is to encourage students and inspire merit development among them.” He further added that Scheduled Caste students from families with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh who wish to pursue medical education receive Rs 4 lakh per year from the government, with a total support amounting to Rs 21.90 lakh.

The programme aims to motivate young students across the state to strive for academic excellence and build a brighter future through education.

Speaking to ANI, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das said, “Today we have given 6009 students the Dr BR Ambedkar merit award. This is our schedule program every academic year, we are organizing such a program. The main target to organize this program is to motivate our student those who are studying in school level and who are securing 60% + marks.” “We are providing the Dr BR Ambedkar merit award, so this is simply motivating them and encouraging them in their academic career, and I hope by this program the students will get further motivation, they will be encouraged by this program, and our target is the same, I hope this is a best initiative organized by SC warfare department,” he added. (ANI)

