Rs 3 Crore Telecom Equipment Stolen from BSNL warehouse in Guwahati; Probe on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Unidentified miscreants carried out a major theft at a warehouse of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in the Adabari area, making away with telecom equipment valued at nearly Rs 3 crore.

According to a complaint filed with Assam Police by Toufik Rahman, the incident occurred at the BSNL facility under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police Station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district. The stolen items included antennas, fibre data cables, power cables, connectors, radio units and other essential components used in telecom tower installations.

Police said the accused broke open the existing locks of the warehouse, executed the theft, and replaced the locks before fleeing, indicating a carefully planned operation. The location of the warehouse, situated close to Jalukbari Police Station, has raised concerns among local residents over security lapses.

Officials stated that the theft had disrupted network installation services in parts of Assam, as many of the stolen materials were critical for telecom infrastructure. A case was registered, and an investigation was initiated to identify those involved and trace the stolen equipment.

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