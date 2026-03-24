RSS Files Cyber Complaint Over AI-Generated Fake Post in Guwahati

In his complaint, Medhi stated that the content being circulated was entirely fabricated and misleading, and that it was specifically designed to harm the RSS's standing in the public eye.

He urged the Cyber Cell to investigate the matter, trace those responsible for creating and spreading the post, and initiate legal action at the earliest opportunity.

Medhi also flagged broader concerns, warning that such malicious AI-generated content has the potential to disturb public harmony — and called for immediate intervention in the interest of the wider community.