RSS Files Cyber Complaint Over AI-Generated Fake Post in Guwahati

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch in Panbazar, Guwahati, alleging that an AI-generated fake post is being circulated in the name of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), with the intent to damage the organisation's reputation and disrupt public harmony.
The complaint was filed by Guru Prasad Medhi, Guwahati Mahanagar Sanghachalak of the RSS.
Also Read: Prominent Citizens’ meet held in Dibrugarh to mark RSS centenary
In his complaint, Medhi stated that the content being circulated was entirely fabricated and misleading, and that it was specifically designed to harm the RSS's standing in the public eye.
He urged the Cyber Cell to investigate the matter, trace those responsible for creating and spreading the post, and initiate legal action at the earliest opportunity.
Medhi also flagged broader concerns, warning that such malicious AI-generated content has the potential to disturb public harmony — and called for immediate intervention in the interest of the wider community.
In a parallel move, a similar complaint was also registered through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. That complaint has since been forwarded to the Cyber Police Station in Rohini, Delhi, for further action.
Authorities at both the local and national levels are now expected to examine the origin of the post and trace how it was circulated across platforms.
The case highlights growing concerns around the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate and spread disinformation targeting organisations and public figures — an issue that law enforcement agencies across the country are increasingly being called upon to address.