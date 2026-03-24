RSS Holds Yuva Sammelan at IIT Guwahati as Part of Centenary Celebrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a Yuva Sammelan at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati as part of its centenary year celebrations, drawing students from several leading academic institutions across the city.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale delivered the keynote address, describing the gathering as a "mini Bharat" that reflected the country's rich diversity.

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