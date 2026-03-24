RSS Holds Yuva Sammelan at IIT Guwahati as Part of Centenary Celebrations

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a Yuva Sammelan at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati as part of its centenary year celebrations, drawing students from several leading academic institutions across the city.
RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale delivered the keynote address, describing the gathering as a "mini Bharat" that reflected the country's rich diversity.
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Hosabale's address centred on the role of young people in shaping India's future, stressing the need for a careful balance between embracing modernisation and preserving the country's civilisational heritage.
He highlighted the importance of Indian languages, cultural traditions, and indigenous knowledge systems, arguing that modernity should not be equated solely with westernisation. He called for a "decolonisation of the mind" — an openness to new technologies without losing sight of India's own intellectual and cultural roots.
On the question of national unity, Hosabale said India's linguistic and cultural diversity should be seen as a source of social strength rather than division.
He also addressed themes of social harmony, civic discipline, and environmental responsibility under the RSS framework of Panch Parivartan — five transformational principles the organisation promotes as a guide for youth engagement.
During an open interactive session with students, Hosabale fielded questions and shared his views on a range of socially significant issues, including secularism, demographic change, reservation policy, and drug abuse.
He emphasised that policy measures alone are insufficient and that genuine social awareness and individual responsibility must accompany any systemic change.
The Yuva Sammelan was attended by RSS functionaries, academicians, and students from prominent institutions including AIIMS Guwahati, NLU, NIPER-G, Gauhati University, and Cotton University.