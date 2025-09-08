RSS’s Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak Concludes at Jodhpur

GUWAHATI: The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concludes at Jodhpur on September 7. The special focus was laid on the field of education, where various organizations including Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Vidya Bharati, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad shared their experiences on working with the National Education Policy.

Addressing the media, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar added that positive efforts are being made to promote Indian languages in education, so that from primary to higher education, teaching can be encouraged in the mother tongue. Work is also progressing in the direction of rewriting textbooks and training teachers to promote Indian knowledge tradition and Indenisation of education. However, concern was expressed over the increasing religious conversions and the spread of drugs among youth in Punjab, and information was shared about the awareness and de-addiction campaigns run by Seva Bharati and Vidyarthi Parishad.

The infiltration from Bangladesh and the challenges related to citizen security in West Bengal, while the signs of declining violence and increasing development in the north-eastern States were also discussed. The recent incidents in Manipur were appreciated for peace efforts based on dialogue. Regarding the tribal regions, it was stated that Naxal and Maoist violence has decreased, but attempts to mislead the society are still ongoing. The works carried out by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in the context of hostels and tribal rights were mentioned, and the need to convey Indian tradition and national thought to the tribal society was emphasized.

Detailed information was also given about the plans for the centenary year of the Sangh. Special programs will be conducted on subjects like environmental protection, family enlightenment, and civic duties, stated a press release.

