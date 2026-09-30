RTI Pushes Paradigm Shift in Governance: Assam Information Commissioner

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State Chief Information Commissioner, Assam, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, underscored the importance of an informed citizenry and citizens' right to know, highlighting the paradigm shift from a culture of secrecy towards greater openness and transparency in governance.

Choudhury was speaking at a capacity-building programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, organised for Public Information Officers (PIOs) of Kamrup district by the District Administration, Kamrup, in association with the State Information Commission, Assam, and SKYE Legal Partners, Guwahati, at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup, on Tuesday.

Highlighting the changing nature of access to information in the digital age, Choudhury said awareness regarding the online RTI portal remained limited among sections of the public. He noted that such gaps could create scope for the involvement of intermediaries and the spread of misinformation.

He also referred to the growing influence of digitally created and manipulated visual content, stressing the importance of public awareness and access to authentic information in the present times.

The programme aimed to strengthen PIOs' understanding of the provisions and practical application of the RTI Act, enabling them to handle RTI matters more effectively and contribute towards greater transparency and accountability in public administration.

Welcoming the participants, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra emphasised the need to organise such capacity-building programmes at regular intervals. He said continuous learning and training would help officials deal with challenges more effectively in the course of their work.

Mishra expressed hope that the participants would find the sessions enriching and apply the learnings in their respective offices for more effective implementation of the RTI Act. The technical sessions focused on practical aspects of the legislation. Saksham Patiyar, a student of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, conducted a session on the scope and meaning of "information" and "record". Dr Himangshu Ranjan Nath, Assistant Professor of Law, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, discussed Sections 8, 9 and 10 of the RTI Act, while Advocate Mobrur Robbani, practising in the Gauhati High Court, addressed key issues concerning the practical implementation of the Act.

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