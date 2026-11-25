STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested Rubul Das, president of the Anusuchit Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad, on allegations of cheating job aspirants of Rs 10 lakh by promising them government appointments in Assam's Fisheries Department and providing fake appointment letters.

Das was arrested from his flat at Amulya Residency in Bamunimaidam during a joint operation by Dispur and Chandmari Police.

The case came to light after a youth lodged a complaint alleging that Das had taken Rs 5.5 lakh from him on the promise of securing a government job in the Fisheries Department and subsequently handed him a fake appointment letter. Police registered Dispur Police Station Case No. 848/26 and launched an investigation.