Assam: Rs 30-Lakh Oil India Job Scam Unearthed in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A suspected job fraud has come to light in Dibrugarh, with a man from Borbaruah allegedly accused of collecting around Rs 30 lakh from several job seekers by promising them employment in Oil India.

The accused has been identified as Partha Pratim Baglari.

According to complaints and allegations made by the victims, Baglari allegedly approached unemployed youths with assurances of securing jobs in Oil India Limited and collected substantial amounts of money from them. Among those allegedly affected are six job seekers from Dharmanagar in Tripura, besides several others from Patharkandi in Assam.

One of the alleged victims, 24-year-old Purabi Debnath of Dharmanagar of Tripura, arrived in Dibrugarh and claimed that she paid Rs 4.5 lakh to Baglari after being assured of a job with Oil India Limited. She further alleged that she was subsequently handed an appointment letter which she later found to be fake.

The complainants have alleged that approximately Rs 30 lakh was collected from multiple job seekers under similar promises.

Debnath has also alleged that she approached the police and administration several times seeking assistance but did not receive what she considered an adequate response. She subsequently submitted a complaint before the Senior Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, seeking a detailed investigation into the alleged fraud.

The complainants have also levelled allegations concerning Baglari's alleged previous activities. They claim that he had earlier been jailed in connection with an ATM theft case in Moran. Further allegations have also been made regarding the preparation of purported fake documents and the alleged sale of vehicles after taking them on rent.

These additional allegations, like the job-fraud allegations, remain unverified and are yet to be established through a formal investigation or judicial proceedings.

The alleged victims have urged the authorities to conduct a comprehensive probe, establish the facts, take legal action if the allegations are substantiated and facilitate recovery of the money allegedly taken from them.

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