Rukmini Gaon Residents, Stranded by Floods Again, Demand Permanent Drainage Fix

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Another spell of heavy rainfall brought another round of misery to residents of Rukmini Gaon on Wednesday, with large parts of the locality inundated and several residents left stranded inside their apartments as floodwaters continued to rise.

The worsening situation prompted authorities to deploy boats to rescue and assist residents trapped in waterlogged areas. With roads submerged, movement in and out of several residential complexes remained severely affected.

Residents expressed anger over what they described as the recurring nature of the problem, questioning why the authorities had not found a permanent solution despite repeated instances of waterlogging in the locality.

“This happens every time there is heavy rain. We cannot keep living like this. Every year, the authorities come, water is pumped out and boats are brought in, but once the rain returns, the same situation comes back. We want a permanent solution, not temporary relief,” an angry resident said.

Another resident said the situation had become increasingly difficult for families, particularly elderly people and children.

“We are stranded inside our own homes. The authorities should tell us why this problem continues despite so many complaints. Clearing the water after flooding is not enough. The drainage system needs to be fixed permanently,” the resident said.

Adding to the residents’ woes, several drains in the area were reportedly clogged with debris and waste. The accumulation had not only hampered the flow of rainwater but had also resulted in a foul smell in the inundated locality, further worsening living conditions.

Residents alleged that the recurring flooding pointed to serious shortcomings in the drainage system and called for comprehensive measures instead of short-term interventions during every spell of heavy rain. They demanded that the authorities conduct a detailed assessment of the drainage network in Rukmini Gaon, clear clogged drains and identify the underlying causes of the recurring waterlogging.

Also Read: Guwahati: Rukmini Gaon Residents Demand Permanent Solution Of Waterlogging