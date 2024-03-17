Ruling alliance will perform better than 2019: Minister Atul Bora

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AGP president and Cabinet minister Atul Bora said that his party is ready to face the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. He further said that the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance in the state would perform better than their performance in 2019.

This statement came close on the heels of the declaration of the election dates by the Election Commission of India today.

While the BJP fielded candidates in 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the AGP fielded candidates in two seats, and the UPPL in one seat. The AGP will contest the Barpata and Dhubri seats, and the UPPL will vie for the Kokrajhar (ST) seat. These three seats are going to be contested on May 7, 2024. The counting will be on June 4, 2024, along with the rest of the country.

Speaking to the media, AGP president Atul Bora said, “Rongali Bihu will be in the mid-part of April. The Lok Sabha poll schedule declared by the Election Commission of India shows that the poll in the state will be in three phases—on April 19, April 26, and May 7—after the Rongali Bihu. It would have been better for the people of the state had the election been held before the Rongali Bihu, the prime festival in Assam. However, it is alright.”

Bora further said, “The ruling alliance will put up a united fight against the Congress. The common aim of the ruling coalition is to ensure the election of Narendra Modi as the prime minister of India for the third term in a row. Our all-out efforts will be to send the maximum number of MPs from the ruling alliance in the state to the 18th Lok Sabha. We will field candidates in two seats: Barpeta and Dhubri. The alliance partners will back us in these two constituencies. In 11 seats, we will back the BJP, and in one seat (Kokrajhar ST), we will back the UPPL. Development will be the prime agenda for the ruling coalition in this Lok Sabha poll.”

Bora appealed to all BJP workers to work with dedication for the candidates of the ruling alliance.

The AGP fielded its senior leader, Phani Bhushan Choudhury, in the Barpeta Parliamentary seat and Zabed Islam in the Dhubri seat. While Choudhury has been an MLA for the eighth consecutive term from the Bongaigaon LAC since 1985, Zabed Islam is a former Mankachar MLA.

