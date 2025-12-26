Run-up to New Year: Dispur calls for strict road safety compliance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Transport Department of the Assam Government has issued a strong appeal to citizens to follow road safety norms and ensure responsible behaviour while travelling. The department emphasized that public safety must remain a priority during the festive period, when traffic movement and public gatherings are expected to increase significantly.

Transport Department officials urged all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, cautioning that reckless behaviour and excessive celebration could lead to serious road accidents. They stated that the New Year, which symbolizes hope and new beginnings, should not be overshadowed by avoidable tragedies caused by negligence on the roads.

Highlighting areas of concern, officials said special caution is necessary while driving near public gathering spots and New Year celebration venues, where heavy pedestrian movement is anticipated. They stressed that carelessness by vehicle users could disrupt the peace and safety of the occasion.

The Transport Department appealed to motorists to refrain from drunken driving and overspeeding, and to maintain controlled speeds at all times. Two-wheeler riders and pillion riders were advised to wear helmets, while occupants of four-wheelers must use seat belts. Drivers were also cautioned against using mobile phones while driving.

