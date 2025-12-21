Authorities urge vehicle owners to ensure road safety ahead of festive rush

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities approaching, the volume of traffic across the state increased significantly, authorities said. Reduced visibility caused by dense night-time fog further worsened driving conditions, leading to a noticeable rise in road accidents, including fatal and serious injury cases.

In view of the situation, vehicle owners and passengers were advised to exercise heightened caution to ensure safe and accident-free travel. Officials stressed that vehicle owners needed to prioritize the mechanical and technical fitness of their vehicles, ensuring that headlights, fog lamps, wipers, tyres, brakes and other essential components remained in proper working condition so that vehicles could be operated safely in adverse weather.

The Transport Department also reminded motorists that a vehicle was legally permitted on the road only when all mandatory documents were valid and up to date. Driving without proper documentation was described as unlawful and risky, particularly as insurance claims and compensation could be denied in the event of an accident involving a third party if documents were found invalid.

Vehicle owners were therefore urged to thoroughly inspect their vehicles and immediately address any technical deficiencies. They were also advised to verify all statutory documents and clear any pending taxes or dues without delay.

The appeal was made by Gautam Das, Special Duty Officer of the Assam Transport Department and Additional District Transport Officer holding additional charge of Kamrup (Metropolitan). He stated that maintaining valid driving licences, fitness certificates, permits, pollution control certificates and other required documents was essential to ensure safety on the roads and allow everyone to enjoy the festive period without incident.

