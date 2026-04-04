Sachin Pilot, Alka Lamba Campaign for Congress in Chamaria, Attack BJP Over Zubeen Garg and Infiltration

The Congress party brought significant star power to the Chamaria Assembly constituency on Friday, holding a major election rally at the Goroimari Town Club playground in Boko with All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, Congress General Secretary Dr Syed Nasir Hussain, and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot all campaigning for party candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The rally also saw several AIUDF leaders formally join the Congress in the presence of Pilot and other senior campaigners — a development the party is likely to project as a sign of shifting ground in the constituency.

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