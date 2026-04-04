Sachin Pilot, Alka Lamba Campaign for Congress in Chamaria, Attack BJP Over Zubeen Garg and Infiltration

The Congress party brought significant star power to the Chamaria Assembly constituency on Friday, holding a major election rally at the Goroimari Town Club playground in Boko with All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, Congress General Secretary Dr Syed Nasir Hussain, and Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot all campaigning for party candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed.
The rally also saw several AIUDF leaders formally join the Congress in the presence of Pilot and other senior campaigners — a development the party is likely to project as a sign of shifting ground in the constituency.
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All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba delivered one of the rally's most charged speeches, raising the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and declaring that a Congress government would uncover the truth and ensure justice.
Her address resonated with the crowd through the slogan "Zubeen Garg Amar Houk" — May Zubeen Garg be immortal — drawing an emotional response from those present.
Lamba also raised questions about alleged links between top BJP leaders and the Epstein files, and expressed concern that ongoing voter verification processes had endangered citizens across India, including in Assam.
Congress General Secretary Dr Syed Nasir Hussain took aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing him as a "small Modi" and accusing the BJP of running organised syndicates across sectors including coal, sand, and poultry.
Hussain also alleged that the AIUDF was functioning as the BJP's "B-Team" in Chamaria, accusing the party of fielding AGP candidate Nurul Islam specifically to split Congress votes in the constituency.
He reminded the gathering that BJP's sweeping promises of 2014 remain largely unfulfilled, and accused the party of surviving politically on divisive rhetoric around religion and immigration rather than governance.
Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot, who arrived by helicopter for the rally, directed his criticism at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's position on infiltration, arguing that the BJP raises the issue selectively to gather votes while failing to address the everyday concerns of ordinary people — including rising inflation and persistent unemployment.
Congress candidate Rekibuddin Ahmed was equally sharp in his remarks, calling AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal an "agent" of the ruling party and describing AIUDF as another face of the BJP.
Ahmed alleged that a BJP-AGP combine was actively working to divide Congress votes in Chamaria LAC ahead of the April 9 polls, but expressed confidence that voters would see through the strategy and deliver a clear mandate for Congress.