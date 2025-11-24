Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) to intensify stir for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has announced a series of agitation programme to press for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the state government employees.

In a statement, SAKP general secretary Pankaj Barman said that an executive meeting of the parishad was held in the Sribhumi district on Sunday. In the executive meeting, SAKP adopted resolutions for its demands, including the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The executive committee of the SAKP approved the decisions taken by its steering committee in the state convention held on November 12.

On agitations, Barman said that every regional committee of the SAKP will submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister, their respective district commissioners, co-district commissioners and revenue circle officers on December 24.

Between November 25 and December 15, the SAKP will hold consultations with all organisations across the state that have been agitating for the restoration of OPS and abolition of the NPS (National Pension System) and UPS (Unified Pension Scheme) to intensify a unified statewide movement.

From 2 January to 10 January, 2026, teachers, employees, officers and workers in every sector will conduct a mass signature campaign in support of the demand. These signature sheets will be submitted through regional committees to district committees, which will in turn forward them to the Chief Minister via the district commissioners.

A statewide sit-in protest will be staged in all districts from January 28 to January 31, 2026. The Parishad will also observe ‘Black Day’ on February 1, 2026, along with district-wise motorcycle rallies.

The upcoming 40th annual general meeting of the SAKP will be held in Jorhat on December 26, 27 and 28, 2025.

Also Read: Guwahati: SAKP to Hold Convention on Restoration of Old Pension Scheme