Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad supports anti-CAA agitation

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) extended full support to the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitation called by the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) and 30 other ethnic organisations of the state.

In a statement issued to the media today, SAKP president Dwipen Sarma said, “Since its inception, the SAKP has been supporting the stance that all foreigners, irrespective of their caste, creed, and religion, should be deported from the state. The SAKP was born during the historic six-year Assam agitation, during which 68 employees had to lose their lives. We did oppose the introduction of the CAB (Citizenship Act Amendment Bill).”

SAKP secretary general Dilip Kalita said, “The parishad will continue to go ahead with all democratic agitation based on its age-old stance. The state government should desist from implementing the CAA by taking in mind the histories of the extinct communities of the world.”

