Sahitya Akademi marks Navakanta Barua centenary with literary seminar in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sahitya Akademi and Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College on Monday organised a one-day seminar and literary programme to mark the birth centenary of eminent Assamese litterateur Navakanta Barua at Guwahati.

The programme was inaugurated by Sahitya Akademi Secretary Varun Gulati, while Diganta Biswa Sarma delivered the welcome address and Dr Bodhen Kumar Saikia presided over the event.

Discussions focused on Barua’s contribution to modern Assamese literature and his creative vision. Several research papers were presented by scholars and academicians during technical sessions.

A book exhibition featuring Sahitya Akademi publications was also held alongside the event.

Speakers highlighted Barua’s lasting influence on Assamese literary traditions and said his works continued to inspire new generations.

The programme witnessed participation from students, faculty members and representatives of several higher education institutions across Assam.

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