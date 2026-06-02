Sahitya Akademi Hosts Seminar on Bodo Literary Magazines in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: A daylong seminar on ‘Literary Magazines in Bodo Language’ and a ‘Meet the Author’ programme was organised by the Sahitya Akademi on Saturday at the Conference Hall of Bongaigaon University in collaboration with the Department of Bodo, Bongaigaon University, and the Bodo Department Teachers’ Association (BDTA). The seminar featured two academic sessions chaired by Adaram Basumatary and Phukan Ch Basumatary, respectively, with several scholars presenting papers on various aspects of Bodo literary magazines. The programme concluded with a ‘Meet the Author’ session featuring noted Bodo writer Indira Boro. A book exhibition and sale of Sahitya Akademi publications was also held throughout the day.

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