Samagra Shiksha, Assam announces four-week e-classes for students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Samagra Shiksha, Assam, has announced a series of four-week summer camp special classes, set to run from July 4 to July 25, 2024. This summer camp is organized to keep students mentally stimulated during the summer vacation. These classes will be accessible through the e-classroom app and the local cable network's Gyan Brikshya channel (channel number 13).

For students who miss any live sessions, recorded classes will be available on the e-classroom app, ensuring that no one misses out on the valuable content.

The special classes will be conducted in four daily sessions, each lasting 40 minutes. The schedule includes 10:00 a.m.-10:40 a.m. for Class IX, the second session from 10:45 a.m.-11:25 a.m. for Class X, the third session from 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. for Classes VI, VII, and VIII, and the fourth session from 12:15 p.m.-12:55 p.m. for Classes VI, VII, and VIII.

The sessions will cover a variety of subjects, including Vedic mathematics, phonics (English), and general science and scientific facts, providing students with an engaging and enriching learning experience.

