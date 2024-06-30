Samagra Shiksha, Assam cancels training as teacher bodies refuse to budge

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) had to cancel its proposed five-day zonal-level training for resource persons in the implementation of NIPUN AXOM (FLN) scheduled to be held in July 2024 as the teachers refused to take part in the programme during the summer vacation. The summer vacation is from July 1 to 31.

The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) set the condition that if the state government does not increase the number of days of earned leave (EL) of teachers from the existing ten days to 30 days by June 30, as is the case with other state government employees, the teachers will refrain from taking part in any government programme during the summer vacation. SASSM, an umbrella organisation of 12 teachers’ bodies in the state, took this stand at its executive committee meeting held on May 24, 2024.

However, despite this condition set by the teachers’ body, the SSA directed all district mission coordinators (DMCs) to hold proposed five-day zonal-level training for resource persons in the implementation of NIPUN AXOM (FLN) by July 15, 2024. The district mission coordinators did start their preparations for holding the training programme. However, various teacher organisations were opposing the move to hold the training programme during the summer vacation without sorting out the earned leave imbroglio. The teachers’ organizations submitted their memoranda to the DMCs stating that they would not take part in the training programme during summer vacation unless the government resolved the issue of earned leave.

