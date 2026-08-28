Samagra Shiksha, Assam asked Schools to Promote Inclusive Sports

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all district-level education authorities and schools to promote inclusive sports activities with maximum participation of Children with Special Needs (CwSN) during the nationwide celebration of National Sports Day 2026.

National Sports Day will be observed from August 28 to 30, 2026, under the theme “Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat.” The directive was issued in reference to a letter from the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, dated August 21.

The District Mission Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and Inspectors of Schools across Assam have been asked to disseminate the National Sports Day message among schools and institutions under their jurisdiction and facilitate suitable Inclusive Sports activities during the three-day celebration.

The initiative seeks to provide equal opportunities to CwSN to participate in sports and recreational activities in line with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

The directive also referred to the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which emphasizes meaningful participation of students in sports and games.

Schools have been advised to adapt activities according to local conditions, available infrastructure and the number of participants, while ensuring safety, accessibility and inclusivity.

SSA has called for active participation of CwSN in the National Sports Day celebrations and urged district authorities to take necessary action to ensure inclusive sporting opportunities across schools.

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