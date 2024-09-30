Samagra Shiksha, Assam Asks Schools to Hold Pre-NAS Tests Every Monday

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The PARAKH NAS-2024 examination has been scheduled for December 4, 2024. Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has advised the schools to conduct tests every Monday from October 14 to November 18 for the students of classes III, VI, and IX as part of preparations for the PARAKH NAS-2024 examination. If any test cannot be conducted due to some unavoidable reasons, it should be conducted on the very next working day.

The PARAKH NAS-2024 examination aims to assess students' learning achievements on key subject areas: language, mathematics, environmental studies for classes III and VI, and science and social science, besides language and mathematics for class IX.

The primary objective of PARAKH NAS 2024 is to develop a new high-quality global assessment aligned with the national curriculum framework for school education in 2023. The NAS survey will be a sample-based survey covering all categories of schools by the NCERT-National Nodal Academic Authority under the Ministry of Education.

The proposed pre-NAS activities will help enhance the learning outcomes of the students in the forthcoming gunatsav, which will be held in January-February 2025.

SSA instructed the schools to hold the pre-NAS tests in OMR sheets and evaluate them in OMR answer sheets.

Also read: Ensure work allocation to teachers trained for ECCE and FLN: Samagra Shiksha, Assam (sentinelassam.com)