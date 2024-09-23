Ensure work allocation to teachers trained for ECCE and FLN: Samagra Shiksha, Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: All is not well with the primary schools in the state. Improper allocation of work among teachers has come to notice of SSA's (Samagra Shiksha, Assam) Mission Director. The Mission Director noticed that instead of teachers trained for ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) and FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy), untrained teachers are taking classes, especially in Ka Shreni, Class I, and Class II.

In his letter to the district mission coordinators (SSA), school inspectors, and district elementary education officers (DEEOs), the Mission Director asked them to properly allocate work to trained teachers for ECCE and FLN classes.

"It has come to our notice that there is a discrepancy between our teacher training efforts and actual classroom practices. While we have invested considerable time and resources in providing specialised training for ECCE and FLN separately, recent observations indicate that in many schools, the teachers who have not received training on ECCE/FLN are sometimes conducting classes on ECCE and FLN, and those who have received training on these are not fully utilized. This is a serious concern, as it may affect the quality and effectiveness of our ECCE and FLN initiatives. The training provided to teachers is essential to ensure the proper delivery of these programmes and to achieve the best possible outcomes for our students," the letter said, and asked the district-level authorities to go for a thorough review of teacher assignments across schools and ensure that, as far as possible, depending on the availability of teachers in schools, only teachers who have received the specific ECCE or FLN training are allocated to teach these classes (i.e., Ka-Shreni and classes 1 and 2, respectively) for the best possible outcome of students.

The Mission Director has also asked the district-level authorities to submit their action taken report by or before September 25, 2024.

