Samagra Shiksha, Assam asks schools to use teaching learning materials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has issued a directive to all the District Mission Coordinators (DMCs), SSA, Inspector of Schools (ISs), and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to ensure that Teaching Learning Materials (TLMs) related to NIPUN Axom Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) (Pre-Primary) are used by all schools.

The Mission Director, SSA, has instructed ISs, DEEOs, and DMCs to monitor the use of TLMs and ensure that they are accessible to all children on a daily basis. The aim is to prevent learning gaps and reduce dropout rates, which are higher in Assam compared to the national average.

The officials have been asked to collect certificates from schools, signed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Education and Inspector of Schools (ISs) or District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), confirming the use of TLMs. Certificates may also be collected from Head Teachers, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs), and Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs). The SSA also seeks to ensure that TLM kits are removed from storage and utilized fully by students.

The Mission Director, SSA, mentioned that during the recent visit to the Tinsukia district, it was observed that many schools were not utilizing these materials despite repeated requests.

