Samagra Shiksha Assam Directs Districts to Distribute Learning Materials to Elementary Students by March 15

Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has issued directions to all districts to ensure the timely distribution of Evaluation and Practice Books (EPBs) and other learning materials to elementary school students ahead of the 2026-27 academic session, with a reporting deadline of March 15, 2026.
District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) across the state have been instructed to oversee the dispatch of materials through block offices to schools at the elementary level.
The learning materials will be supplied to students enrolled in government, provincialized, Tea Garden-managed, local body, and recognised schools, as well as PM SHRI Schools at the elementary level.
The materials to be distributed include Evaluation and Practice Books, Progress Report Cards for Classes III to VIII, Graph Books, and Map Books (Atlas). Item-wise quantities approved for each learner category have been detailed in an annexure attached to the directive.
Block Elementary Education Officers-cum-Block Mission Coordinators (BEEOs-BMCs) have been tasked with preparing school-wise distribution plans and informing all concerned authorities in advance.
Blocks have been directed to prioritise government and provincialized schools first, followed by other eligible institutions based on actual student enrolment. Officials must verify the quantity of materials received, ensure proper storage, and dispatch them systematically to schools.
At the district level, DMCs will appoint block officials as nodal persons to supervise and coordinate the entire process.
Once distribution is complete, a detailed report along with a certification of receipt must be submitted to the DMC. All districts must submit a final report to the State Mission Office by March 15, 2026, confirming distribution as per the approved student numbers.
The directive also requires district officials to capture photographs and video clips of at least 30 seconds during the distribution process and share them with the State Mission Office via email for proper documentation.