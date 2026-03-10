Samagra Shiksha Assam Directs Districts to Distribute Learning Materials to Elementary Students by March 15

Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has issued directions to all districts to ensure the timely distribution of Evaluation and Practice Books (EPBs) and other learning materials to elementary school students ahead of the 2026-27 academic session, with a reporting deadline of March 15, 2026.

District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) across the state have been instructed to oversee the dispatch of materials through block offices to schools at the elementary level.

Also Read: Assam: Attendance mandatory for district & block SSA officials as well