Samagra Shiksha, Assam Launches Cyber Safety Orientation

Guwahati: In a bid to strengthen digital safety awareness among school children, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all districts to conduct orientation sessions on cyber safety for students. In an official communication, Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha Assam, Sanjoy Dutta, ACS, said that with the growing use of online and digital platforms in education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students are increasingly exposed to internet-based risks. To safeguard them from cyber fraud and online threats, the department has prepared a PowerPoint presentation on basic cyber safety measures, which has been circulated to schools across the state. All class teachers have been instructed to conduct cyber safety sessions using the presentation and ensure proper documentation of the training under Point No. 1.57.3 of the Data Capture Format (DCF) of UDISE+ 2025-26.

