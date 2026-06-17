Samagra Shiksha Assam Plans Biannual School Readiness Visits for 5–6-Year-Olds in Anganwadi Centres

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at ensuring a smooth transition from pre-school education to formal schooling, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) has directed all District Mission Coordinators (DMCs) to facilitate exposure visits of children aged 5–6 years enrolled in Anganwadi Centres to nearby primary schools during June 2026.

The directive has been issued in line with a communication from the Directorate of Women and Child Development (WCD), Assam, and follows decisions taken during the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in November 2025, which emphasized greater convergence between Anganwadi Centres under the Social Welfare Department and primary schools under the School Education Department.

According to the communication, the exposure visits are intended to improve school readiness among children and help them transition confidently from pre-school learning environments to formal classrooms. Children from Anganwadi Centres will visit nearby primary schools along with their parents or guardians.

As part of the initiative, districts have been asked to identify and map nearby primary schools to Anganwadi Centres and organize exposure visits at least twice a year. During the visits, children and their parents will interact with school teachers and participate in activities such as storytelling sessions, classroom observations, and other confidence-building exercises.

SSA has instructed district authorities to ensure full cooperation from schools located near Anganwadi Centres and provide necessary support to officials of the Social Welfare Department, parents, and children participating in the programme.

District Mission Coordinators have also been directed to immediately communicate the instructions to Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs), Block Mission Coordinators (BMCs), and Head Teachers/Headmasters. They have been asked to prepare district-level plans for the exposure visits in consultation with District Social Welfare Officers and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs)

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