Samagra Shiksha Assam to Host Multi-Level TLM Exhibitions for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Samagra Shiksha, Assam, (SSA) has announced plans to organise teaching-learning material (TLM) exhibitions at cluster, block, district and state levels to promote innovative classroom teaching, particularly foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) among students of Classes I and II.

The State Mission Office has directed district education officials to organise the exhibitions according to prescribed guidelines. All government and provincialised schools offering Classes I and II, including Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schools, will be eligible to participate.

Each school must prepare at least two teaching aids for each class, covering literacy and numeracy, by November 10, using the allocated grant of Rs 1,500 per school.

The exhibitions will begin at the cluster level on November 20, followed by the block level on November 30 and the district level on December 10. The date for the state-level exhibition is yet to be announced. Schools securing first and second positions at each stage will qualify for the next level. No block-level exhibition will be held in Majuli district.

The guidelines provide financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for cluster-level exhibitions, Rs 10,000 for block-level events and Rs 20,000 for district-level programmes. Separate awards will be presented for literacy and numeracy, with trophies or gifts for the first three positions and certificates for participants.

Education officials and designated committees will oversee the exhibitions, while Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators will ensure that schools prepare teaching aids and use the grants properly.

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