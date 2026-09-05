AI Push in Assam Schools: SSA Signs Six MoUs for Technology-Enabled Learning

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major move towards technology-enabled school education, Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) on Friday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with six leading organisations to promote Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital technology and innovative learning solutions across the state.

The ceremonial signing was held at the State Mission Office of SSA in the presence of the Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu. The SSA Mission Director and other officials, along with representatives of the partner organisations.

The MoUs aim to strengthen teacher capacity, improve foundational literacy and numeracy, enhance assessment systems, promote digital creativity and innovation, and support the enrolment and retention of out-of-school adolescents.

Six key partnerships

Google AI: The partnership will provide teachers with secure digital identities and access to AI-powered educational tools such as Notebook and Gemini. Training will be offered in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and English, focusing on AI literacy, lesson planning, pedagogy and administrative applications. Google will also work with SCERT and DIETs and support a hybrid training and accreditation model aligned with the 50-hour annual Continuous Professional Development (CPD) envisioned under NEP 2020.

IIT Madras-Bodhan AI: Around one lakh teachers of classes 6 to 12 are proposed to be trained by May 31, 2027, in using AI for lesson planning, content creation, simplification and assessment design. The programme will begin with 40 expert teachers serving as Master Trainers before being expanded through a cascade model. Teachers will also get access to Bodhan AI's multilingual Teacher Assistant Bot, which can help generate lesson plans, worksheets, quizzes, homework and revision materials while keeping teachers in control of the final output. LEHS-Wadhwani AI: The partnership will introduce an AI-enabled Oral Reading Fluency Solution for students of Grades 3 to 8 in Language 1 and Language 2. The system will assess and diagnose reading fluency and help identify students who require additional support.

Educate Girls: The partnership will focus on identifying, enrolling and retaining out-of-school adolescents aged 15-18 years, particularly girls, through the Assam State Open School (ASOS) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). A Technical Assistance Unit will support hotspot-based identification, mobilisation, counselling, enrolment and tracking of learners.

EkStep-AXL: The AXL (Assisted Language and Math Learning) initiative will promote personalised, AI-assisted learning in foundational literacy and numeracy for students of Classes 3 to 8.

Canva Education: Initially covering 70 schools, the programme will promote digital literacy, creativity, visual communication, design thinking and innovation.

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