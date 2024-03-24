Samagra Siksha, Assam notification on attendance irks teachers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A section of teachers in the state is a worried lot following the issuance of notifications from the SSA (Samagra Siksha, Assam) to various districts in the state regarding poor attendance of teachers and other non-teaching staff in March.

The notifications made it clear that March is not a leave period when the schools are open. The notifications further said that the authorities would resort to taking disciplinary action, including holding up, against the teachers and non-teaching staff if they continued to remain absent from school. The attendance of teachers and non-teaching staff is visible on the Siksha Setu App.

However, a section of teachers expressed concern over the notifications. They are of the view that several teachers remain busy with the evaluation and scrutiny of High School Leaving Certificate and HS examination scripts in March. Apart from this, some teachers say that the evaluation centres are located quite far away from their respective schools.

Apart from this, the annual examinations of most of the schools were going on from Class VI to Class IX in March. The higher secondary first-year examination began on March 21, and this does not allow the teachers on duty as invigilators in other schools to remain present in their own schools.

Apart from this, a section of teachers undergo training on poll duty, and as such, they cannot remain present in their respective schools. They are of the view that the education officers issuing the notifications without taking all these ground realities into consideration does not augur well for the wellbeing of the education system in the state. And they apprehend that such notifications will have an impact on the performance of teachers now engaged in evaluation and scrutiny of answer scripts and those undergoing training on poll duty.

