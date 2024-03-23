Gauhati High Court suspends Office Memorandum extending teacher’s service tenure

GUWAHATI: The bench of Justice K. Sema, in an interim order issued today, suspended the Office Memorandum (OM) issued by the State Education Department on June 19, 2023, until the next returnable date. The government had extended the service of an award-winning teacher, Minakshi Goswami, by two years as the head teacher of Chandra Nath Sarma Higher Secondary School, Tezpur, after her retirement.

According to the order of the High Court, the petitioners, Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha, said that "the OM has provided that in case of teachers conferred with National Award and holding substantive post of Principal or Headmaster at the time of superannuation, he/she shall thereafter hold the substantive post of the teacher in the extended period and may be allowed to hold the charge of Principal-in-Charge or Headmaster-in-Charge as the case may be, after being re-employed and after rejoining as Awardee Teacher till the post is filled by regular incumbent or for the period of reemployment, whichever is earlier.".

In so far as Minakshi Goswami is concerned, counsel for the petitioner shall take steps for service of notice upon her by registered post with A/D within a period of seven days from today.

Also Read: Assam Raj Bhavan celebrates Bihar Statehood Day

Also Watch: