Sangeeta Rabha Crowned Bihu Samraggi 2026 at 75th Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani in Latasil

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Singeeta Rabha of Guwahati was crowned Bihu Samraggi 2026, the contest for which had taken place at the 75th Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani held at Latasil Playground here last night. The best Dhulia award went to Lachit Gogoi, and the best pepa-player award went to Govind Chandra Gogoi.

Barsha Buragohain of Lakhimpur was adjudged the Bihu Rani, and Krishna Hatibaruah of Golaghat was the Bihu Konwari. All the awards were presented last night.

The award of Bihu Samraggi 2026 carries a sceptre, a citation, a jaapi, and Rs 1,71,101 in cash, gold ornaments, a TV set, a washing machine, a refrigerator, etc.

Also Read: Lekhika Xamaroh Xamiti's Husori troupe spreads bihu spirit in Tezpur