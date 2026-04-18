Tezpur Women's Literary Group Keeps Husori Tradition Alive With House-to-House Bihu Performances

A Husori troupe from the Juhamari branch of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti carried the spirit of Rongali Bihu from door to door across Tezpur, performing traditional songs and offering blessings to households as part of a conscious effort to keep one of Assam's most spiritually rooted Bihu traditions alive.
Husori is among the most significant traditions of Bohag Bihu, involving groups visiting homes from Bihu Sankranti through Saat Bihu, performing age-old songs and prayers for the prosperity and well-being of each household.
Deeply embedded in the spiritual fabric of Assamese culture, Husori has long been an integral part of how communities mark the Assamese New Year — though it is increasingly disappearing from urban areas.
Led by Anju Dutta Bora, a member of the Tezpur branch, the troupe began its rounds at the residence of noted lyricist and composer Bankim Sharma, president of the historic Ban Theatre, at Da-Dhara Bamun Chuburi.
Accompanied by traditional instruments — the dhol, khol, taal, and pepa — the group performed Husori songs and offered blessings to the host family before moving on to other homes.
The troupe subsequently visited the residences of Dr. Charu Saharia Nath, former president of the Lekhika Samaroh Samiti; office-bearer Ruma Devi; Ban Theatre secretary and former Tezpur Sahitya Sabha secretary Pankaj Barua; writer Runa Bora; and several other households across the town.
Speaking on the occasion, Anju Dutta Bora expressed concern about the gradual decline of Husori in urban areas, even as organised Bihu events and stage performances have grown in number and scale.
She noted that while the tradition still survives in rural Assam, it has become increasingly rare in towns and cities — and that the initiative is aimed at reviving and preserving this culturally and spiritually significant practice.
The response from residents was encouraging, with households eagerly welcoming the troupe, reflecting the deep emotional connection that the Husori tradition continues to hold even among urban Assamese communities.