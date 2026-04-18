Tezpur Women's Literary Group Keeps Husori Tradition Alive With House-to-House Bihu Performances

A Husori troupe from the Juhamari branch of the All Assam Lekhika Samaroh Samiti carried the spirit of Rongali Bihu from door to door across Tezpur, performing traditional songs and offering blessings to households as part of a conscious effort to keep one of Assam's most spiritually rooted Bihu traditions alive.

What Husori Means in Assamese Culture

Husori is among the most significant traditions of Bohag Bihu, involving groups visiting homes from Bihu Sankranti through Saat Bihu, performing age-old songs and prayers for the prosperity and well-being of each household.

Deeply embedded in the spiritual fabric of Assamese culture, Husori has long been an integral part of how communities mark the Assamese New Year — though it is increasingly disappearing from urban areas.

Also Read: Grand celebration of Rongali Bihu in Dhekiajuli