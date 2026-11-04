Sanitation Lapse at AEC: Monkey Carcass in Water Tank Leaves Over 50 Students Sick

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: More than 50 students of Assam Engineering College (AEC) in Jalukbari reportedly fell ill after using water from a hostel storage tank in which a monkey's carcass was subsequently discovered, raising concerns over sanitation and the maintenance of campus facilities.

The incident came to light at Hostel No. 7 after boarders noticed an unusual smell in the water. Students later found the carcass floating inside the tank, which had reportedly remained contaminated for several days.

A hostel resident, speaking to media on condition of anonymity, said the hostel had remained closed during the Durga Puja holidays, leaving the water tank uncovered. After returning, students continued using the water for drinking and cooking before several began developing health problems.

"Initially, around five students were affected, but the number rose to 15 and has now crossed 40," the boarder said, adding that some students had returned to their hometowns after falling ill.

The affected students were advised to undergo medical examinations at the Ayurvedic Hospital near the college. Two students were reportedly hospitalised in Guwahati, while others received treatment. The exact number of students still undergoing treatment was not immediately known.

Following the discovery, the college administration arranged for the water tank to be cleaned. The boarder also said that student samples were collected for medical testing after reports of the incident appeared in the media. The cause of the illnesses and the medical test results were yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) criticised the college administration over the incident and raised concerns about hygiene and student welfare.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, AASU president Utpal Sharma said the college was attracting attention for the wrong reasons at a time when educational institutions elsewhere were gaining recognition for innovation and academic achievements.

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