Sanjay Bhagat Held by CBI in Major Trading and Investment Scam Spanning States

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested alleged fraudster Sanjay Bhagat in connection with a major financial fraud involving purported trading and online investment schemes.

According to preliminary information, Bhagat allegedly duped investors of crores of rupees by luring them with promises of high returns through fraudulent investment plans. The arrest followed a prolonged investigation by the agency.

CBI officials apprehended the accused in West Bengal and subsequently brought him to Guwahati, where he was produced before the Special CBI Court.

The investigating agency is continuing its probe to ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud and identify other individuals who may have been involved in the operation.

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