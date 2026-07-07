Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carries out searches across 11 states/UTs in BRO funds case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 26 locations across 11 states and Union Territories in connection with four criminal cases involving the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), an official statement said on Monday.

The searches were conducted in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland as part of an ongoing investigation into financial irregularities in BRO's Project Vijayak and Project Yojak in Ladakh.

According to the agency, the cases pertain to alleged irregularities in the deployment of casual labourers and the release of payments in the names of fictitious workers, resulting in the suspected diversion of government funds.

The CBI registered four FIRs based on criminal complaints filed by the Ministry of Defence following an internal inquiry conducted by a Technical Board of Officers of the BRO. The inquiry reportedly uncovered prima facie evidence of financial misconduct linked to labour deployment and wage payments.

The offences under investigation include alleged misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides charges of criminal misconduct and bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A total of 10 officials, including officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel and Major, and engineers, along with certain private individuals, have been named in the FIRs.

The agency said several incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered during the searches. These materials are being examined as part of the ongoing probe. (IANS)

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