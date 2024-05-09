Sanskrit as associate official language gaining ground

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rashtrapati Bhawan wrote a letter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs requesting it to act on the demand raised by writer Bidhan Sinha to grant the status of associate official language and medium of instruction to Sanskrit in all districts of India.

A recent talk-show by writer Bidhan Sinha, chairman of Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra, Cachar, drew the attention of the President of India, and that led Rashtrapati Bhawan to write a note to Union Home Secretary Alay Kumar Bhalla to act towards that end.

Sinha said that Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Education have also taken cognizance of the demand.

Also Read: ‘Sanatan culture cannot survive without practice of Sanskrit language’: General secretary of All Assam Brahman Samaj Tultul Borthakur (sentinelassam.com)