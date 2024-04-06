‘Sanatan culture cannot survive without practice of Sanskrit language’: General secretary of All Assam Brahman Samaj Tultul Borthakur

Morigaon: “Sanatan culture will remain alive when the practice of Sanskrit language is continued. Parents should teach their children Sanskrit from an early age. Therefore, it is important to educate the children through the practice of Vedic rituals as well as the Sanskrit education,” secretary general of All Assam Brahman Samaj Tultul Borthakur said while delivering speech at a workshop which was organized by Morigaon district Brahman Samaj in the premises of Sri Sri Vishnu Temple, Pasatia, Morigaon on Friday. He said that we should always be altruistic and the sages wrote the Vedas and Upanishads before science. Therefore, it is necessary to make efforts to teach the younger generation to study the Vedas and Upanishads. Today’s science is forced to accept the mystery of the creation of science as the sages have already written it down. The president said that Brahmins have always worked for the welfare of all living beings and spoke about the authors of the Vedas and Upanishads.

The workshop was moderated by District Purohit Samaj’s secretary Hemant Sharma and Morigaon District Brahmin Samaj president Powal Chandra Goswami who lit the lanterns. Children are the image of their parents. The district president said the culture will survive if Sanskrit is studied at home and Vedic rituals are practised. The workshop was attended by Pushpandra Sharma, secretary of Morigaon District Brahmin Samaj, senior and junior priests of Morigaon and several youths.

