Santipur gears up for Mahabharata-themed Durga Puja with grand pandal and idol

GUWAHATI: The air redolent with festivity, Santipur is set to dazzle this Durga Puja as the Sluice Gate Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee prepares to unveil a pandal inspired by the timeless epic, the Mahabharata.

The 50-foot-high structure, adorned with intricate artwork and mythological motifs, promises to transport visitors into the grand narrative of the great Indian epic. Every corner of the pandal is being designed to reflect the eternal struggle between dharma and adharma, bringing alive the essence of the Mahabharata in a captivating visual spectacle.

Adding to the grandeur, an 18-foot idol of Goddess Durga, carefully crafted by skilled artisans from Jalpaiguri, will take centre stage. Organizers have ensured that the theme resonates not just in the pandal’s architecture but also in the decorations, lighting, and overall presentation of the celebrations.

Celebrating its 27th year, the committee has earned a reputation for innovative themes. Last year’s “World Globe” concept, symbolizing unity and harmony across nations, drew wide acclaim. This year, they hope to captivate devotees and visitors once again, blending devotion with artistry in a truly festive spirit.

With the countdown to the pujas now underway, Santipur is abuzz with anticipation. Locals and tourists alike are eagerly waiting to witness how the pages of the Mahabharata unfold in this year’s grand celebration of Goddess Durga.

