Silchar set for 24x7 emergency control room during Durga Puja festivities

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: As Silchar is gearing up for the Durga Puja festivities with pandals being inaugurated since Thursday, the Cachar district administration under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has activated its District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) on a round-the-clock basis.

The control room will remain functional 24x7 from September 28 to October 3. The arrangement has been made to handle any emergency situation that may arise during the grand festivities, which witness massive public participation across the district. On the other hand, Cachar police has formed an Anti Romeo Squad to prevent any untoward incident against pandal hopping females.

The District Emergency Operation Centre will be manned by existing staff of DDMA who will work in shifts to ensure continuous monitoring and coordination. Officials have been directed to meticulously maintain records of all messages and communications received and to promptly update the District Commissioner and other concerned authorities as per procedure. To make emergency communication accessible to citizens, multiple contact options have been made available. Residents can reach the control room through landline numbers 03842-239249, 03842-234005, or the toll-free number 1077. Additionally, emergency services will be available on mobile/WhatsApp at 94016-24141 and through the email id ddma-cachar@assam.gov.in.

