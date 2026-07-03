Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Arup Kumar Dutta’s New Novels on Tea Garden Exploitation and Insurgency

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched two novels by noted Assamese author Arup Kumar Dutta at a literary event held in Guwahati.

The books launched were Leaves No Longer Green, published by HarperCollins India, and The Beg, published by Assam Book Hive. The programme was organised on the occasion of the author’s birthday.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal stressed the importance of reading habits among young people, saying literature nurtures critical thinking, empathy and cultural confidence.

He described Leaves No Longer Green as a historical novel highlighting exploitation and hardship in Assam’s tea gardens, and The Beg as a sensitive exploration of insurgency in Northeast India and its human consequences. The event was attended by several dignitaries, writers, academics and members of the media.

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